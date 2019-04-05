Black tar-like substance oozing from ground in Riverside County town of Lake Elsinore has residents baffled

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. -- A black and sticky tar-like substance has residents in one Lake Elsinore neighborhood trying to determine where it is coming from.

"I come out here every day and look. It started out a couple of blobs here and there, and we were gone for two days and when I came back out, this was right along in here and it just keeps oozing this way," said Mario Maldonado.

The black material is just behind Maldonado's backyard in Riverside County. He said shortly after a Valentine's Day storm, he noticed the ground began to ooze.

"After we had the rain, the last set of rains it eroded all the banks here, and this started coming out because it was buried at some point," said Maldonado.

He and his neighbors believe an old farm container buried long ago when the area was covered in walnut groves cracked open, causing the substance to leak out.

Maldonado says on Wednesday, a health specialist with the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health came out to collect samples.

"I think at this point, he was looking at how to get rid of it and find out what chemicals are in here," he said.

A spokesperson with Riverside County told Eyewitness News that several county and state agencies are coordinating their efforts to identify the source of the substance and who is responsible for removing it.

In the meantime, the county's Flood Control District has stopped pumping water into the wash for Leach Canyon dam to prevent water from touching the substance and moving it downstream into the lake.

Maldonado and his neighbors want a solution.

"I don't know what we are going to do to get rid of it at this point," said Maldonado.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles areaenvironmentsafetymysterychemicalsweatherrain
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News