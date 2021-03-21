Politics

Fresno CEO appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The CEO of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation has been appointed as the new Director of the Office of the Small Business Advocate.

Fresno's Tara Lynn Gray was appointed by Governor Newsom Saturday morning.

The position does require a Senate confirmation, so Gray will be able to start work immediately.

Before Gray's appointment, an Action News Investigation discovered that only 3.5 percent of the governor's appointments have come from the Central Valley.

RELATED: Central California underrepresented by Governor Newsom's appointments
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnogavin newsom
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed in east central Fresno, CHP says
Homeless man shot and killed in NE Fresno, police say
Community hosts fundraiser for trainer Rhonda Murphy
Police asking for help finding suspect in SE Fresno robbery
Visalia reopens all playgrounds, park bathrooms and athletic fields
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding in Merced Co.
Show More
Fresno's Forestiere Underground Gardens reopens
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
Friday Night Football: Clovis North take on Clovis East
Valley school districts prepare for 3-feet distancing
More TOP STORIES News