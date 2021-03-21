Fresno CEO appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The CEO of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation has been appointed as the new Director of the Office of the Small Business Advocate.Fresno's Tara Lynn Gray was appointed by Governor Newsom Saturday morning.The position does require a Senate confirmation, so Gray will be able to start work immediately.Before Gray's appointment, an Action News Investigation discovered that only 3.5 percent of the governor's appointments have come from the Central Valley.