Target in Fresno's River Park being shut down early, heavy police presence in area

The Target store in Fresno's River Park shopping center is being closed early.The store, on Blackstone and Nees, will close at 5 p.m., an employee confirmed.Witnesses say security in River Park has been beefed up and there is a heavy police presence in the area.Thousands of people marched through the streets of Fresno on Sunday amid widespread demonstrations across California and the U.S. over the death of George Floyd.Target had earlier announced it was closing hundreds of stores across the country - including 22 in northern California - after some demonstrations turned violent and led to looting and riots.However, it later announced most of those closures will not take effect and it may instead adjust hours for some stores due to the protests.In a statement online, Target said it's heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities.