Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard

Target is recalling the Cat & Jack Unicorn "Chiara" boots due to a possible choking hazard.

The boots are white with a silver shimmer featuring a unicorn horn.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the unicorn horn can detach from the boot, creating a choking hazard to children.


The boots were sold at Target stores, on Target.com and Google Express for $27 from October of 2018 through November 2018.

No injuries have been reported.
