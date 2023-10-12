Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film to hit the big screen one day early

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Not in their 'wildest dreams' did Swifties think the Eras Tour movie would hit theaters earlier than expected, but it is.

The superstar attended the red-carpet premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Before the premiere, Swift announced that early access showings of the film would be opening up on Thursday in the US and Canada.

"Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" she wrote. "We're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend."

The movie was filmed at SoFi stadium during her six-night run in August.

Advance ticket sales worldwide have already surpassed $100 million.

Swift will resume her concert dates in November, adding to the already-billion-dollar tour.

In the Valley, the Cinemark in Hanford is currently listed as the only theatre offering early access showings on Thursday.

