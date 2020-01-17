Texas teacher charged with fondling 3rd grade students at Christmas party

By
SPRING, Texas -- A Spring elementary school teacher has been charged after investigators say he fondled two girls at a third grade Christmas party.

Danilo Rafael Martinez, a 47-year-old teacher at Eickenroht Elementary School, has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, and has been released on two $75,000 bonds.

According to court charging documents, one of the girls made an outcry and an investigation was launched last month.

Investigators say the two girls reported that the teacher hugged them, rubbed against them and touched "their private parts."

Both girls told investigators that Martinez touched them several times including one time at a school Christmas party.

Spring ISD released the following statement:

"Following an investigation by the Spring ISD Police, Danilo Martinez, a third-grade bilingual teacher at Eickenroht Elementary School, has been arrested, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office has accepted charges of two felony counts of indecency with a child. As soon as the school and district were made aware of the allegation in December, Martinez was immediately removed from the classroom, and his students' parents were notified. Martinez has been suspended without pay and recommended for termination. The safety of our students is our highest priority. We are extremely concerned that a charge of this nature has been brought against a teacher in the district.We ask any families in our district who have information, which might help our Spring ISD Police Department with further investigation, to please call 281-891-6911."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusesex abuse against childrensex assaultteacher arrestedteacherteacherschild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
3 paramedics injured after ambulance involved in crash
Flames consume Exeter home in overnight fire
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
Snow Day School Schedules
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in 11-year-old's abduction
Driver crashes into power pole, hundreds without power in southwest Fresno
Show More
Nearly 200 people sick with stomach virus after visiting Yosemite
300 officers take down Tulare Co. gang in massive operation
Fresno Co. officials accused of stealing from the dead
Grammys CEO placed on leave for misconduct allegations
Kaiser pledges $25M to California housing fund
More TOP STORIES News