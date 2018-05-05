Teacher in Visalia arrested for allegedly molesting student

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says detectives arrested Andrew Ontiveros, 22, for having inappropriate contact with a student.Authorities responded to Sycamore Valley Academy in Visalia on Friday. Detectives say an investigation there revealed Ontiveros had been in contact with a student via social media and explicit images had been sent back and forth.Investigators later learned the suspect had sexual contact with the minor student.We have reached out to Sycamore Valley Academy for comment and are waiting to hear back from school officials.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 559-802-9526 or 800-808-0488.Stay with Action News on this developing story.