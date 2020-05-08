Clovis Unified teacher writes "Distance Learning Rock" song

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis Unified teacher isn't letting quarantine slow down her song, literally.
Beth Lederach (pronounced "Let-Her-Rock") is living up to her name.
"I thought I want to write something a little funny," said Lederach. "Bring a smile to somebody because our teachers are working so hard."
Lederach is an academic counselor at Gateway High School and has been teaching in the district for over 30 years. While working from home, she wanted to spread a little cheer.
"It's this strange moment in history that we're teaching in a new way, and I wanted to do something fun with that," said Lederach.
She's been writing songs for years and, in just a few days, wrote the "Distance Learning Rock" song.
"My hope is that everybody just takes a moment to recognize we're doing the best that we can, and we want to be available to students and parents we don't want them to feel alone," said Lederach.
The YouTube video already has thousands of views. Lederach says she hopes students realize staff is all there for them.
"That it would bring a smile," said Lederach. "That we would remember some of the humor of this time. There's a lot of sadness around all the time, and maybe we can take a moment to say let's laugh at all of this."
You can watch the full video here.
