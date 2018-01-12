Teague Elementary crossing guard nominated for award

FRESNO, Calif. --
A morning crossing guard at Teague Elementary in Northwest Fresno has been nominated for a very special award.

Adela Ruacho is nominated for America's Favorite Crossing Guard Award.

It is a worldwide campaign launched by Safe-Kids and Fed-Ex, meant to raise awareness about the contributions that crossing guards make to protect children.

Ruacho was nominated by her co-workers at Teague Elementary who say that she is outside every day rain or shine -- making sure all students get on campus safely.

If you'd like to vote for Ruacho you can visit the Safe-Kids website.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News