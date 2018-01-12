Teague Elementary crossing guard nominated for award

A morning crossing guard at Teague Elementary in Northwest Fresno has been nominated for a very special award.Adela Ruacho is nominated for America's Favorite Crossing Guard Award.It is a worldwide campaign launched by Safe-Kids and Fed-Ex, meant to raise awareness about the contributions that crossing guards make to protect children.Ruacho was nominated by her co-workers at Teague Elementary who say that she is outside every day rain or shine -- making sure all students get on campus safely.If you'd like to vote for Ruacho you can visit the