2 new Google smartphones are hitting the market

Google is expected to introduce two new smartphones today.

The company is hosting a launch event for its new Pixel 3 smartphone in New York.

The new smartphone is rumored to have two cameras, a fingerprint scanner, and an Intel Core I7 CPU.

Google launched its line of phones two years ago to compete against Apple, Samsung and other device makers.

It's also likely to roll out several other gadgets.

Those include a new version of its smart home speaker, a tablet with a detachable keyboard and an update to its Chromecast streaming device.
