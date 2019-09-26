ABC30 increases broadcasting power for our viewers in Central California, now the most power of any television station in the area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 is now broadcasting to our viewers in Central California with 400 kilowatts of power, the most of any television station in the area.ABC30's broadcast tower is in the Meadow Lakes area of Fresno County. Our position high above the Central Valley allows the broadcast signal to spread out to our audience. Now with our increased power, our high-definition digital signal can reach further across the area.People who have found it challenging to tune in to ABC30's signal in the past may now have the ability to receive our digital signal using a large outdoor antenna. The more powerful signal also allows viewers in Fresno and Clovis to more easily receive our signal using an indoor "rabbit ears" antenna.To take advantage of the added power, viewers may need to "re-scan" their television. Press the menu button on your remote and look for an option to scan for new channels.It's easy! Using your remote, go to your television's menu and look for an option marked "channel scan," "auto-scan," or "auto-tune." Your TV should do the rest.ABC30 has long been "Number One in Central California," and this signal power boost is another way we deliver on that promise and serve the needs of our audience every day.