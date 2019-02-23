Ag consultants find way to ease impact of declining bee population for farmers

Commercial almond growers are finding new ways to address the recent freezing temperatures and a dwindling bee population.Next weeks warmer weather will help in the orchards, but experts say the fields have likely already been impacted.Ag consultants Duarte and Associates are helping the bees in this orchard with a special solution designed to assist with pollinating trees."This technology is for supplementing pollen with electrostatic technology, and so we apply, and it goes right to the flowers," said Dr. Miguel Duarte.Dr. Duarte has been working in the industry for more than 35 years all over the world.He says this technology does not replace bee pollination. It is to ease the impact of a declining bee population.They plan to begin aerial application with helicopters and drones next week.