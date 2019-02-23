AGRICULTURE

Ag consultants find way to ease impact of declining bee population for farmers

EMBED </>More Videos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Commercial almond growers are finding new ways to address the recent freezing temperatures and a dwindling bee population.

Next weeks warmer weather will help in the orchards, but experts say the fields have likely already been impacted.

Ag consultants Duarte and Associates are helping the bees in this orchard with a special solution designed to assist with pollinating trees.

"This technology is for supplementing pollen with electrostatic technology, and so we apply, and it goes right to the flowers," said Dr. Miguel Duarte.

Dr. Duarte has been working in the industry for more than 35 years all over the world.

He says this technology does not replace bee pollination. It is to ease the impact of a declining bee population.

They plan to begin aerial application with helicopters and drones next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnologyagriculturebeesFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AGRICULTURE
How farmers are using greenhouses to protect their tropical fruit from the cold
Local apparel business 'AgProven' looking to improve conditions for agricultural workers
Valley farmers fear threat of more hail, freezing temperatures
Despite healthy snowpack, some water users disappointed in initial allocation
More agriculture
TECHNOLOGY
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
52nd annual World Ag Expo kicks off in Tulare
Here are the Top 10 New Products at World Ag Expo
Best headphones to keep your New Year's Resolution
More Technology
Top Stories
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Fight leads to shooting in Southeast Fresno
Driver rescued after car goes into embankment in Fresno County
Nurse attacked by inmate inside jail
Procession planned for Kings County firefighter who passed away after battle with cancer
At least 1 person killed, 2 missing after plane crash in Tehachapi Mountains
Cleaning crew finds man inside charred trailer; investigation underway
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Show More
Army amputee veteran surprised with new service dog
Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911
Opposing groups rally at UNC over monument removals
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
More News