An e-motional wingman

You've heard of online dating coaches who help spruce up your profile. But, there's a new breed of e-love tutoring service that goes way beyond all that. It's like getting an emotional wingman - helping every step of the way.How does it all work? And, is it worth it?When it comes to online dating, John Voss says he's been unlucky at love. "Online dating is the worst. It's very tough."John was ready to give up but found a coach to help guide him through every step of his online dating journey, someone who not only helped perfect his profile, but also with picking potential partners and navigating the high-tech conversations.John says, "When you have that kind of extra helping hand you automatically feel more confident."With 15% of singles now dating online, a number of sites are cropping up that offer full-service coaching: from messaging and texting, to online chats, video lessons on-demand, and customized feedback based on your dating dilemmas - sometimes 24/7.Liron Shapira is the founder of the "Relationship Hero," the site John uses. He says, "What we do is we give you the instruction manual."Shapira says it's not just about matchmaking anymore. "We'll take a look and we will diagnose what's going on, what the other person is thinking, why they're saying what they're saying. We will suggest what you should say back and why."And, once you've had a date, there is help for next steps too. Prices can range from $20 dollars to $1-thousand dollars a month, depending on the company and how much hands-on service you get. John pays somewhere in the middle and uses texting and online chats.John hasn't found love yet but has seen benefits. "The biggest thing I'd say probably: patience. I think before I was getting a little too anxious and eager."Experts say, while online coaching can be helpful, it's no substitute for emotional therapy if and when that's needed.