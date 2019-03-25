apple

Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services

EMBED <>More Videos

Apple is expected to announce it's jumping into the subscription business with a TV bundle, a news service and possibly even video games.

By Jobina Fortson
CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is expected to announce it's jumping into the subscription business with a TV bundle, a news service and possibly even video games.

The video streaming service will compete with other services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. According to the Wall Street Journal, in addition to original content, users can subscribe to networks like HBO, Showtime and Starz for example and there would be a monthly fee.

The Wall Street Journal confirmed it was a part of 200 magazines and newspapers that will be available for $9.99 a month through Apple News.

It's possible Apple will also unveil a gaming subscription and credit card, but there are very little details available about that right now.

Apple will be streaming this event today at 10 a.m. PT from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologytim cookhuluentertainmentbusinesstelevisionnetflixappleapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Apple refreshes iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model
Apple Watch could detect irregular heartbeat, study says
Spotify takes a big jump into the podcasting game
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
TOP STORIES
Greyhound bus driver arrested for DUI after crash on Highway 99
Man shot multiple times near Highway 41 in Northeast Fresno
Teen aims to bring more air quality monitors to Southwest Fresno
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
19-year-old man arrested in connection to deadly stabbing in Central Fresno
Police: 14-year-old shot in the face in Central Fresno
Family rear-ended by DUI driver in Visalia
Show More
CVS selling cannabis-based products in 8 states
Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Fire at California mosque investigated as possible arson
More TOP STORIES News