Apple expected to announce plans to nix iTunes at developer conference in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Apple is reportedly planning to get rid of i-Tunes.

According to Bloomberg, the company is expected to announce the news at its annual developer conference in San Jose on Monday.

iTunes has been the way that users listen to music and podcasts and watch movies and TV shows for nearly 20 years.

Apple will reportedly launch three new apps in its place - Music, TV, and Podcasts.

Users will be able to manage their devices through the Music app.

