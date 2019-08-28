apple

Apple apologizes, says contractors won't listen to Siri recordings without your permission

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is apologizing and changing the way humans review audio recordings made through the company's Siri digital assistant.

The company already suspended the practice following the discovery that Apple and other major tech companies have been doing this.

Apple now says only Apple employees, not contractors, will review the audio when the program is resumed this fall. And Apple reiterated that it won't be enabled by default. Rather, users will have to choose to participate.

In its blog post Wednesday, Apple said the company wasn't living up to its ideals.

Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple have had people review audio recordings of users' interactions with artificial intelligence assistants in order to improve the services. But users aren't typically aware that humans and not just computers are reviewing audio.
