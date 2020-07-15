Technology

Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin hack

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk and other high-profile figures and companies were among the targets of an apparent Twitter hack Wednesday soliciting Bitcoin transfers.

The tweets, which all contain similar wording, included a call to action for readers to transfer cryptocurrency that "will be sent back doubled."

"Only doing this for the next 30 minutes! Enjoy," read one tweet.

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West and Elon Musk are among the targets of an apparent Twitter hack Wednesday soliciting Bitcoin transfers.

Barack Obama/Twitter


Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West and Elon Musk are among the targets of an apparent Twitter hack Wednesday soliciting Bitcoin transfers.

Elon Musk/Twitter



Brands like Apple, Uber and HQ Trivia were also impacted by the scam, which was billed in several tweets as an act of generosity "due to COVID-19."

Many of the tweets were taken down within minutes of being posted.

"We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly," Twitter said in a statement at 5:45 p.m. ET.



Twitter later said some users would be unable to publish new tweets or reset their password while the issue was addressed.

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter. The three men are worth a combined $362 billion, according to the latest calculations by Forbes magazine.

The offer cropped up a second time on Musk's account, which has a history of sometimes befuddling tweets from the eccentric billionaire. Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gates, who has become one of the world's leading philanthropists since stepping down as Microsoft CEO, confirmed the tweet wasn't from him. "This appears to be part of a larger issue that Twitter is facing," a spokesperson for the billionaire said in a statement.

Among the political figures targeted, the hack mostly appeared to target Democrats or other figures on the left, drawing comparisons to the 2016 campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies established that Russia engaged in coordinated attempts to interfere in those U.S. elections through social media tampering and various hacks, including targeting the various campaigns and major party organizations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
