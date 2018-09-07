City of Fresno issues cease-and-desist letter to scooter company

Fast, quick, and unexpected."I saw them pick them up in their truck and they were gone," said Fresno State sophomore Travis Morris.That is how Morris describes the moment he watched bird workers scoop up their electric scooters Friday afternoon."They usually get them at 9 p.m. but they got these at around 4 or 5 o'clock," said Bird customer Travis Morris.Four hours ahead of schedule, around the same time, the City of Fresno sent the company a cease and desist order. Claiming bird did not obtain proper licenses to operate in a city they allege to service online."We've received a number of ADA complaints on a daily basis saying that scooters are being left and scooters being dumped on lawns," said Mark Strandriff.On Facebook, an Action News viewer said that happened in his neighborhood.Writing on our post seeing nine scooters scattered near his street corner was like seeing "litter".But students like Daniel Lopez who do not want to pay for parking or walk to class in the heat see it differently.For them, it's a convenient and affordable means of transportation."It probably cost you a dollar to get all the way over campus so it's efficient and faster for a student," said Lopez.Many who are hoping the company will take the proper steps to stay."Take those scooters everywhere that's my ride to school ride to work and that's how I save my money," said Morris.