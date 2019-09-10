consumer reports

Consumer Reports: Privacy concerns with smart speakers

By
These days, it seems like "Alexa" has become the most common name in millions of homes. But whether you use an Amazon, Google, or Apple smart speaker, concerns about what these devices are sending back to the mothership are growing. Consumer Reports takes a look at just how concerned you should be and what you can do to control your digital privacy with these connected devices.

Amazon, Apple, and Google say they take steps to protect their users' privacy. But all three companies also confirmed to Consumer Reports that they have teams listening to recordings of people using their voice-commands and interfaces. The companies say they use those recordings to improve how their smart speakers work.

So what should you do if you own a smart speaker? If you turn it off when you're not using it, you don't have to worry as much. But you can also go through and spot-check your recordings, and- if you hear something you don't want anyone else to hear, you can delete it.

You can also alter your privacy settings, but if you do, you might be giving up some of the functionality of the device.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced it would be introducing new controls to make it easier for Alexa users to delete records of their conversations with the digital assistant. Among the improvements, the company says, will be a new online Privacy Hub.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyamazongoogleconsumer reportstechnologyapple
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Replacing your dishwasher: Tips to trust
Make your tires road-trip ready!
Consumer Reports: Meds that make you sensitive to the sun
Consumer Watch: What ID theft services can and can't do
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed
Merced Co. Sheriff releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos
CDC urges Americans to stop vaping as they investigate related lung illnesses
Newsom signs vaccine bills
Inmate 'escapes' Fresno County jail minutes before he's to be released
'We need to honor the past:' Renovated 9/11 memorial in Clovis unveiled
Crews removing facade of downtown building for revitalization project
Show More
UC Merced, Fresno State receive high rankings for graduation performance rates
Investigators' testimonies describe area dead man was dumped 2 years ago
Walker fire burns 44,000 acres; activity slows
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
California Food Expo off to a tasty start in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News