Consumer Reports: Tech gifts to buy this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday shopping season is in full swing.And if your list is long but you're short on ideas, don't worry.Got a lot of tech lovers to shop for?One of the hottest new additions to the wireless headphone category is Apple's AirPods Pro for $260. They're Apple's first noise-canceling, truly wireless headphones that come with three different earpiece sizes - an upgrade from the one-size-fits-all original AirPods.Consumer Reports says the AirPods Pro delivers excellent active noise reduction and very good sound quality.Looking for a more affordable wireless option that's similar to the original AirPods? Anker's SoundCore Liberty Air headphones are a CR Best Buy at around $80.They're not noise-canceling, but CR experts say they deliver very good sound quality.If you have an early tech adopter on your list and you're looking to splurge, consider Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphone for around $2,000.Although it struggled with durability issues early on, the Fold did well enough in CR's tests to be a recommended smartphone. It scored 'very good' or 'excellent' in every category including camera quality, ease of use, and battery life - which is 31 hours on a single charge.If you're looking for a good gift and a good deal, you can get an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at around $200.It's not Apple's latest model but in CR's tests, it rated excellent for ease of use, ease of pairing and readability in both bright and low light. And it's a CR Best Buy.