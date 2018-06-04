CONSUMER WATCH

Do you need more than just a camera phone?

EMBED </>More Videos

Selfies, food pics, pet pics: we use the cameras in our phones all the time! But they do have their limitations. (KFSN)

By
Selfies, food pics, pet pics - we use the cameras in our phones all the time! But they do have their limitations. As good as the camera technology has become in our phones, Consumer Reports says there are still some things a good advanced point-and-shoot camera can do better.

While smartphone cameras, they produce nice looking photos on your phone. If you ever want to print them out, or crop, or edit, that's when you start seeing their quality kind of degrade. So advanced point and shoots and DSLR's, these kinds of cameras can create images that, well, you can have for a long time and you know they'll stand the test of time in terms of quality. Advanced point and shoots also perform better in low light and zooming.

So, what if you're looking for something that will capture those great photos of your vacation or your kid's first plunge into the pool? Make it a point to go to a store, take it in your hands, take a couple of shots and kind of play with the settings. Because that's when you know if something is truly right for you.

If sharing pics on social media is what you're looking for, many cameras can now easily connect wirelessly to your phone, so you can transfer your photos for sharing. Buying a good advanced point-and-shoot should be seen as an investment. CR's top-rated point and shoots range from $645 for the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100 to $1,200 for the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 II. Happy photographing!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologycellphonesmartphonesselfiephotographyconsumer watchconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News