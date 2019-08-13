google

2019 'Doodle for Google' competition winner honors mom with illustration

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google.

You may have noticed Tuesday's Google Doodle, but this doodle is no regular illustration. It's a competition winner.

A Georgia teen is giving thanks with help from Google. Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of Google's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.



Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of the search engine's annual "Doodle for Google" competition.

The high school senior's design is called "Once You Get It, Give It Back".

Google's theme for this year's competition was "When I grow up, I hope..." and Arantza's design depicts her dream of helping her mother do all the things she hasn't been able to do yet.

The doodle shows an older version of Arantza in the future, caring for her mother in front of framed picture of the two of them in their younger years.

Arantza says her mother "lights up any room she's in".

More than 200,000 submissions were entered into the 2019 competition.

In addition to the illustration being displayed as the website's main image for the day, Arantza will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship as well as a $50,000 technology award for her high school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyparentinggooglearts & culturefamilyu.s. & world
GOOGLE
Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
Dozens of drivers get stuck after Google Maps reroute
Google to spend $1 billion to build 20,000 homes in Bay Area
Google Doodle honors LGBTQ Pride Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist dies after crash in southern Fresno County
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
1 teen, 1 man injured in double shooting in Merced, police say
Woman stabbed outside northwest Fresno apartment complex
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
Valley health officials issue new warning over vaping after spike in respiratory illnesses
CHP: 6-year-old injured in Kings Co. ATV crash has passed away
Show More
3 displaced following 2-alarm house fire in downtown Fresno
Deputies searching for men caught on camera using stolen credit card
Medical board accuse Tulare doctor of opioid overprescription
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along Hwy 41, CHP says
Lemoore neighbors oppose plan to sell city land to cannabis company
More TOP STORIES News