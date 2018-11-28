SECURITY BREACH

Dunkin' Donuts warns customers of data breach

Dunkin' Donuts recently revealed they will be dropping Donuts from the company's name.

Dunkin' Donuts has issued a warning to its 'DD Perks' customers after they say a third-party might have gained access to their account information.

"Although Dunkin' did not experience a data security breach involving its internal systems, we've been informed that third-parties obtained usernames and passwords through other companies' security breaches and used this information to log into some Dunkin' DD Perks accounts," said the company in a statement.

Dunkin' Donuts said the security breach was discovered on October 31.

They said the information that could have been disclosed was dependent upon what information a customer had in their account.

Information that third-parties could have been able to access includes: first and last name, username, 16-digit DD Perks account number and your DD Perks QR code.

You can read more about the incident on the company's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worlddunkin'dunkin' donutssecurity breach
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SECURITY BREACH
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
Protestors 'dislike' Facebook at company headquarters
More security breach
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
Troubleshooter: Popular kids tablet battery expands causing screen to shatter
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
More Technology
Top Stories
'She touched a lot of lives,' coworker says of Porterville murder victim Samantha Lopez
Man accused of soliciting to murder Fresno attorney appears in court
Caltrans shuts down portion of Hwy 140 due to potential for mudslides
Romaine lettuce production continues, locals still frustrated at advisory's damage to business
High school basketball team visits Valley Children's Hospital
Steady downpour causes hubcap high flooding in parts of Fresno
Bitwise teams up with Fresno Police to host first Cybersecurity Summit
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins find perfect donor match
Show More
Diabetes Risk: New Research on Obesity
TJ Cox widens lead over Rep. David Valadao in Dist. 21 race
Person killed after car crashes into large power pole near Dinuba
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
More News