Dunkin' Donuts has issued a warning to its 'DD Perks' customers after they say a third-party might have gained access to their account information."Although Dunkin' did not experience a data security breach involving its internal systems, we've been informed that third-parties obtained usernames and passwords through other companies' security breaches and used this information to log into some Dunkin' DD Perks accounts," said the company in a statement.Dunkin' Donuts said the security breach was discovered on October 31.They said the information that could have been disclosed was dependent upon what information a customer had in their account.Information that third-parties could have been able to access includes: first and last name, username, 16-digit DD Perks account number and your DD Perks QR code.You can read more about the incident on the company's website.