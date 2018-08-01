FACEBOOK

Facebook and Instagram launch new tools to manage your time

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Facebook and Instagram rolled out a new feature that will allow users to manage their time on the apps-- an activity dashboard, a daily reminder and a new way to limit notifications. Officials say they collaborated with mental health experts, organizations, academics, and feedback from the community to create better online habits.

They say they want people spending time on Facebook and Instagram to be intentional, positive and inspiring.

To access the tools, go to the settings page on either app. On Instagram tap "Your Activity," and on Facebook, tap "Your Time on Facebook." At the top, you'll see a dashboard showing your average time for that app on that device. Tap any bar to see your total time for that day. Below the dashboard, you can set a daily reminder to give yourself an alert when you've reached the amount of time you want to spend on that app for that day. You can change or cancel the reminder at any time. You can also tap on "Notification Settings" to quickly access the new "Mute Push Notifications" setting. This will limit your Facebook or Instagram notifications for a period of time when you need to focus.

