Facebook announces new dating feature

At the F8 conference in San Jose Facebook announced a new feature that will make finding love easier. (KFSN)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Facebook will soon have a feature that will allow people to create dating profiles that are separate from their normal profile. Potential matches will be recommended based on dating preferences, things in common, and mutual friends. They will also have the option to discover others with similar interests through their Groups or Events.

The social media company made it a point to say that whatever someone does with their dating profile, will not be shown to their friends.

The company said they will share more information when testing begins later this year.

You can watch the full keynote speech below:
