Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp messenger users hit by outages

Diana Williams has more on the changes to Facebook's news feed.

A Facebook site outage is being reported by the social media network's users on Twitter.

The outage appears to be affecting users across the U.S. and Mexico, as people logging on to the site Monday afternoon were met with error messages.


Some Facebook users reported errors with the network's Messenger app.


Users of Instagram and Whatsapp, both of which are owned by the social network, are also reporting trouble accessing the photo sharing and messaging services, respectively.

Facebook has not issued a statement on the issues, which began late Monday afternoon.

