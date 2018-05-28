HACKING

FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware

FBI agents say a sophisticated malware system linked to Russia has infected hundreds of thousands of internet routers. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The FBI has an urgent request for you -- reboot your router, now.

Agents say a sophisticated malware system linked to Russia has infected hundreds of thousands of internet routers.

The agency wants the public to turn off their routers, then turn them right back on again.

Malware is capable of blocking web traffic and collecting information that passes through home and office routers.

Agents believe the group behind the malware is the same that hacked the Democratic National Committee before the 2016 presidential election.

Here is a list of known affected routers, compiled and posted by Symantec:

  • Linksys (models E1200, E2500 & WRVS4400N)

  • Mikrotik RouterOS Versions for Cloud Core Routers (versions 1016, 1036 & 1072)

  • Netgear (models DGN2200, R6400, R7000, R8000, WNR1000 & WNR2000)

  • QNAP (models TS251 & TS439 Pro)

  • Other QNAP NAS devices running QTS software

  • TP-Link R600VPN
