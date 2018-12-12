CONSUMER REPORTS

Gift Guide: Smartwatch vs. Fitness Tracker

EMBED </>More Videos

Whether you're racking up steps at the mall or giving your fingers a workout by shopping online, the holiday shopping season is here.

Whether you're racking up steps at the mall or giving your fingers a workout by shopping online, the holiday shopping season is here. Maybe you're thinking about giving one of those smartwatches or activity trackers as a gift but aren't sure which one is best for your fitness fanatic. Consumer Reports is here with some easy shopping tips to help you make the right choice.

If you just want something that's going count steps, maybe track your heart rate, a fitness tracker probably covers what you need. If you're going do more reading emails, if you want the latest sports scores, the weather, you might want to look at a smartwatch. Some trackers may have text and call notifications as well.

CR says you should also think about how tech savvy the person who will be using it is. Lots of bells and whistles won't mean much if you don't know how to use them. The good thing about devices that don't do as much, is they're often times a lot easier to use. Fitness trackers are a good example of this. They're easy to pair, they can count steps, they can track your heart rate, they'll even track your sleep patterns. And you really don't have to do a whole lot.

When it comes to charging, fitness trackers will last for days while some smartwatches need to be charged each night. But during the day, smartwatches with cellular service let you leave your phone in your pocket - or even at home. Now that comes at a price. Not only does the watch cost more, you're going have to pay your carrier more for that privilege. For a smartwatch, Consumer Reports recommends the Apple Watch Series 4. And for a fitness tracker, CR likes the Fitbit Charge 3.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyconsumer reportstechnologysmartphonesinternetfitness
CONSUMER REPORTS
Common food safety mistakes
Will these pillows make you sleep better?
Airline Travel Survival Guide
Consumer Reports: Apply for FAFSA with your phone
More consumer reports
TECHNOLOGY
California wants to tax your text messages
Rocket set to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base
Beware! Virtual reality games are susceptible to hacking, say experts
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
More Technology
Top Stories
Business is growing, but low vacancy rates remain an issue in Madera County
California wants to tax your text messages
Good news! Christmas Tree Lane's Hermey and Rudolph have been found
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Grizzly Fest sets dates for 2019. Here's when you can get tickets
Plane passenger caught smuggling live birds in hair rollers
Video shows fireball streaking across the sky
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Show More
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
$12K reward offered to find person who left abused dog to die in dumpster
Manhunt continues for shooter in suspected terror attack in France
More News