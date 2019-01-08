TECHNOLOGY

Girl wins Doodle for Google contest with adorable dinosaur drawing

EMBED </>More Videos

If you logged onto Google on Tuesday you may have noticed the "doodle" -- a cute, colorful and interactive row of dinosaurs. Now, meet its artist.

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia --
If you logged onto Google on Tuesday you may have noticed the "doodle" -- a cute, colorful and interactive row of dinosaurs.

Now, meet its artist.

6-year-old Sarah Gomez-Lane, from Virginia, is this year's Doodle for Google winner.

Her drawing was chosen from the work of 183,000 children nationwide.

The theme of this year's contest was to draw what inspires you. Sarah chose dinosaurs because her dream is to one day become a paleontologist.

But she explains, it was a stormy day that gave her the inspiration to create.

"There was no work and no school because the power went out. So, the only thing we could do was do the Doodle for Google," Sarah said.

Sarah also receives a $30,000 college scholarship.
Related Topics:
technologygooglechildrenartVirginia
TECHNOLOGY
Los Angeles unveils earthquake warning app
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft to take pictures of Ultima Thule
Instagram apologizes after uproar over accidental update
Make your home a little smarter
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Southern California
More Technology
Top Stories
Blue Angels to perform at Lemoore Air Show 2019
Joshua Tree National Park to close for cleanup
Man killed in Yosemite fall on Christmas Day identified
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
S&P slashes PG&E credit rating to junk status
ROADSIDE SCAM: Kingsburg victim scammed by 'stranded motorist' con artist speaks out
7 dead in shooting at bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies while getting crowns
Show More
2nd death investigation underway at Ed Buck's WeHo home
Video shows dramatic struggle between police officer, fugitive wanted for murder
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down United plane aisle on bottom
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
More News