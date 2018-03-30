TECHNOLOGY

7 incredible facts about Apple's origins

EMBED </>More Videos

The revolutionary computer company would go on to change the world. (Tom Munnecke/Getty)

On April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak formed Apple Computer out of Job's garage in Los Altos, Calif. The two geniuses joined forces to sell Wozniak's invention, the Apple I, but neither had any idea that the hobbyist machine would soon birth the global personal computer market.


But did you know there was a third co-founder who sold his stake too early? Check out the video above for some incredible facts surrounding the origins of Apple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologydistractionwatercoolerappleiphonesteve jobssteve wozniakbirthdaybusinesscomputersbuzzworthy
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News