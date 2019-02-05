TECHNOLOGY

HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll died of drug overdose

EMBED </>More Videos

The medical examiner announced the cause of death for tech executive Colin Kroll. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety)

NEW YORK --
The New York City medical examiner says the death of a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia and Vine apps was caused by an accidental drug overdose.

The medical examiner said Tuesday that Colin Kroll died of the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Police found Kroll at his apartment in December after getting a request for a wellness check.

Kroll was the chief executive of the trivia app, which live-streams short trivia shows to users and became popular after its release in 2017.

He also was a founder of Vine, an app built around six-second videos, and worked for a period at Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologymobile appVine videou.s. & worldinternetgamesManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Everything you need to know about viral app HQ Trivia
TECHNOLOGY
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer sues Apple over iPhone glitch
Police warn of location sharing services on apps
More Technology
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union 2019
Fresno Police remember officer killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 180
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
Snow storm forces schools to cancel class and others to miss work
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Veteran Fresno officer killed after wrong-way crash on Hwy 180
Show More
Thousands without power in several Central Valley mountain communities
List of closures, chain control and traffic advisories in Central California mountains
North Texas man killed when e-cig explodes: Medical examiner
Fyre Festival attendee who won lawsuit talks about experience
Shocking video shows suspect pushing teenager onto train tracks
More News