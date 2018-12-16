TECHNOLOGY

HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dies, company says

Colin Kroll, who co-founded HQ Trivia and Vine, has died, according to an HQ Trivia spokesperson. The circumstances surrounding Kroll's death were not immediately clear. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety)

Colin Kroll, a tech entrepreneur who co-founded popular trivia gaming app HQ Trivia and social network Vine, has died.

HQ Trivia confirmed Kroll's death in a statement to ABC News, saying, "We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."


The circumstances surrounding Kroll's death were not immediately clear.

According to his LinkedIn account, Kroll also served as the chief technology officer and general manager of now-defunct social network Vine. Vine was later acquired by Twitter and eventually shut down. Kroll went on to found HQ Trivia with Rus Yusupov in 2015.

HQ Trivia experienced a surge in popularity in early 2018. The app reportedly attracted more than 1 million concurrent players at its peak.

VIDEO: What is HQ Trivia?
Why is everyone talking about this trivia app?

