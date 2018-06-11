CONSUMER WATCH

Is YouTube watching your kids?

EMBED </>More Videos

What parents may not realize is that data on their viewing habits could be gathered, analyzed, and then used to sell ads. (KFSN)

By
Kids love watching videos on YouTube. But what parents may not realize is that data on their viewing habits could be gathered, analyzed, and then used to sell ads.

Now a collection of nearly two dozen advocacy groups -- including Consumers Union -- say Google, which owns the site, may be violating a law meant protect the privacy of children online.

YouTube's terms of service specify that the site is for users 13 and older.

Google says it offers a YouTube Kids App that's fully compliant with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA), but not all parents are using it. According to one report, 80% of children between the ages of 6 and 12 use regular YouTube daily.

Advocates say the company knows that. That is why 22 advocacy groups say they banded together to file a complaint with the FTC.

They estimate Google has collected data on nearly 25 million children -- without their parent's explicit consent. Consumers Union says parents probably don't even realize it's happening.

If the FTC chooses to investigate and discovers violations, they could fine Google about $41,000 per individual violation.

A spokesperson for YouTube sent a statement to Consumer Reports saying that protecting kids and families is a top priority. They are currently reviewing the complaint and will "evaluate if there are things we can do to improve."

They also encourage parents to use the YouTube Kids app which is specifically designed for children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyyoutubeconsumer reportsconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News