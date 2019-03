Facebook, Instagram down: Users seeing 'failed to load' message

Me calling instagram's customer service for the 7th time in 3 mins #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ZITwftoZ2r — 🍕Dylan🍕 (@ponatxllo) March 13, 2019

Are you trying to log into Facebook on your phone or desktop? You might have to wait a while because it appears to be down for many users.Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.According to Facebook for developers, this is a partial outage "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told ABC News.Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).