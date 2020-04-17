NASA announces launch date for 1st manned flight from US in nearly 10 years

BREAKING: On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil! With our @SpaceX partners, @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken will launch to the @Space_Station on the #CrewDragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Let's #LaunchAmerica 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RINb3mfRWI — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) April 17, 2020

FLORIDA -- NASA and SpaceX have announced the date for the first flight with astronauts launching from U.S. soil in nearly 10 years.NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will lift off in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of a Falcon 9 rocket on May 27. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. The astronauts will stay at the International Space Station for the mission.Behnken will be the joint operations commander for the mission, responsible for activities such as rendezvous, docking and undocking. Hurley will be the spacecraft commander for Demo-2, responsible for activities such as launch, landing and recovery.The duration of the mission is to be determined.