New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning

Getting your house cleaned can now be done with the click of a button.House cleaning is now high-tech in the Valley through a new app called Scrubz."If you wanted to get your house cleaned or wanted to get a quick clean done right before you have guests coming over, it would cost a fortune, right? So we figured -- how can we make this cheaper and more affordable to people," said Parm Johl, the app's co-founder.Parm Johl and Josh Sanghera are the co-founders of the cleaning service app that started in the Valley in October."You want everything quick, easy and right away. A lot of people don't have a lot of time on their hands," Sanghera said.Once you download the app through the app store, you can choose between a variety of services from a basic clean to a more in-depth clean. Prices start at $59.99 and go up."We have this idea of the gig economy which is kind of like your Uber. You just take out the main company and it's just people working for people as independent contractors, but we're the middleman that links the two together," said Johl.It also links you two to communicate online for those problem areas."You're able to message your cleaner as soon as you're booked. You can contact them directly up until the clean," said Sanghera.Scrubz founders say they've taken measures to keep their cleaners and their clients safe. Once you book a service, you get the profile of a person who is cleaning your house. The company also does background checks on their employees and screens their users to make sure it's a secure environment.The founders say since they launched the app, they've cleaned 20 homes and that number is increasing."There's a lot of people here. If we can hone in on certain people and work to get our product better and make it quicker and more convenient then I think we have something special here and it can be something that started here in the Central Valley," Johl said.They're hoping to grow across California in the future.