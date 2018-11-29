TECHNOLOGY

New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning

EMBED </>More Videos

House cleaning is now high-tech in the Valley through a new app called Scrubz.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Getting your house cleaned can now be done with the click of a button.

House cleaning is now high-tech in the Valley through a new app called Scrubz.

"If you wanted to get your house cleaned or wanted to get a quick clean done right before you have guests coming over, it would cost a fortune, right? So we figured -- how can we make this cheaper and more affordable to people," said Parm Johl, the app's co-founder.

Parm Johl and Josh Sanghera are the co-founders of the cleaning service app that started in the Valley in October.

"You want everything quick, easy and right away. A lot of people don't have a lot of time on their hands," Sanghera said.

Once you download the app through the app store, you can choose between a variety of services from a basic clean to a more in-depth clean. Prices start at $59.99 and go up.

"We have this idea of the gig economy which is kind of like your Uber. You just take out the main company and it's just people working for people as independent contractors, but we're the middleman that links the two together," said Johl.

It also links you two to communicate online for those problem areas.

"You're able to message your cleaner as soon as you're booked. You can contact them directly up until the clean," said Sanghera.

Scrubz founders say they've taken measures to keep their cleaners and their clients safe. Once you book a service, you get the profile of a person who is cleaning your house. The company also does background checks on their employees and screens their users to make sure it's a secure environment.

The founders say since they launched the app, they've cleaned 20 homes and that number is increasing.

"There's a lot of people here. If we can hone in on certain people and work to get our product better and make it quicker and more convenient then I think we have something special here and it can be something that started here in the Central Valley," Johl said.

They're hoping to grow across California in the future.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnologyappFresnoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
See what people bought over Thanksgiving weekend in your state
Scam uses real-looking airline email to steal personal info
Fresno's rising technology scene getting noticed
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
More technology
TECHNOLOGY
Scam uses real-looking airline email to steal personal info
Could your online review get you sued?
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers
More Technology
Top Stories
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
Recent storms have many hopeful for deep snowpack in the Sierra this season
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
Ferguson Fire declared officially out after recent weather
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Autopsy report released in murder of Porterville woman
Show More
Fresno lawyer files lawsuit against PG&E for 26 Camp Fire victims
Heavy rain and flooding causes safety issues, wrecks across Central Valley
Grizzly bear kills mother and 10-month-old baby
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Northern California bar
Woman claims she was denied service for not tipping enough
More News