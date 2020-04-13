Coronavirus

Coronavirus impacting release date of new emojis in 2021

Smartphone users will have to wait a little longer for new emojis.

A non-profit group called the 'Unicode Constortium' oversees the creation of emojis.

The group has decided to postpone the release of version 14.0 of the Unicode Standard by 6 months.

Unicode Constortium, which relies heavily on volunteers, is pushing back the release date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Typically, new emojis are announced earlier in the year and added to mobile devices in September. The group says any new emoji characters incorporated into Emoji 14.0 would appear on phones and other devices in 2022.

"Under the current circumstances we've heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date," said Mark Davis, President of the Consortium. "This year we simply can't commit to the same schedule we've adhered to in the past."

Some new emojis that were part of Unicode's 13.0 standard will be released this fall, including the transgender flag and a gender-neutral Santa Claus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyemojiscoronavirustechnologyu.s. & worldsmartphones
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Kind man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window
Latin America landmarks: Before and after COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's new 'shelter in place' order goes into effect
Central California coronavirus cases
Homeless woman in critical condition after Fresno stabbing
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Person pulled out of car with major injuries in Fresno County accident
Victim identified in deadly southwest Fresno shooting
Tulare man brings Easter cheer to community with bunny costume
Show More
Drive-by birthday parade held for Merced man turning 91
Fresno firefighters find homes for 5 puppies left outside station
Police drag man off of bus after face mask argument, officials say
Six people hospitalized after mass shooting at Bakersfield apartment complex
Drive-by birthday celebration held for veteran in Selma
More TOP STORIES News