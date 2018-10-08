CONSUMER WATCH

New HDR technology separates good TVs from even better ones

EMBED </>More Videos

New HDR technology separates good TVs from even better ones

By
If you're in the market for a new television, there's a new technology separating good TVs from even better ones. It's called High Dynamic Range, or HDR, and it's available on most 4K TVs.

"This is a technology that's making bigger, brighter, bolder images really more like what you see like in real life. And so that's really the big differentiator this year is how well can a TV handle HDR content," said Jim Willcox, Consumer Reports tech editor.

HDR is designed to show brighter images with more detail in both the darkest and brightest parts of a scene. Plenty of TVs on the market say they're HDR capable, but that won't give you an indication of how well they actually do it.

"It's one of the reasons that we spend a lot of time right now testing HDR performance. Because there are some TVs that can deliver all the excitement of HDR and then there are other TVs that say that they you know support HDR but they look no different from a normal TV that doesn't even have that feature," Willcox said.

Another difference between the TVs that do HDR well and those that don't -- price.

"In our testing, there are some exceptions, but what we found is really you're gonna pay a little bit more to get really good HDR performance," Willcox said.

The show or movie you watch needs to be shot and transmitted in HDR for the feature to work. But more and more HDR content is being offered, especially by streaming services like Netflix and Amazon. CR says that's why buying a TV with good HDR performance is so important.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnologybig screen tvconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
More consumer watch
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
More Technology
Top Stories
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge
Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
Cocaine and assault rifles found after police investigate shooting
Show More
NY Governor: Limo driver not properly licensed in crash that killed 20
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
Illinois coaches arrested for pulling a gun during fight at football game
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
More News