Technology

New iPhone 11 Pro collects location data even when blocked by user, security expert says

A heads up if you have the new iPhone 11 Pro.

The phone reportedly collects location data even when the user has blocked it from doing so.

The digital-security blog Krebs on Security found the issue and reported it to Apple.

Apple told the organization that the collection is expected behavior.

That is despite onscreen language in Apple's Location Services privacy policy that tells users they can disable Location Services at any time.

A follow-up post from KrebsOnSecurity offered more information from the company: "Apple disclosed that this behavior is tied to the inclusion of a short-range technology that lets iPhone 11 users share files locally with other nearby phones that support this feature, and that a future version of its mobile operating system will allow users to disable it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyiphoneapplesecurity
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan shot while trying to stop home invasion in central Fresno
Man arrested while on his way to commit murder, police say
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
18,000 Fresno Co. residents to lose access to food stamps
18-year-old UPS employee accused of stealing packages
California stops insurers from pulling policies in areas affected by wildfires
China Peak reopens Friday after receiving 8 feet of snow
Show More
Couple caught on camera stealing from Fresno camera store
Mom upset with son's haircut slams car into barber shop, police say
Trump asks Supreme Court to block financial records subpoena
Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase in Visalia
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
More TOP STORIES News