MENLO PARK, Calif. --An alarming new report shows Facebook gave companies like Spotify, Netflix and Apple access to users' private messages and photos that hadn't been posted.
Facebook has responded, admitting it did allow other companies to read its users' private messages, but saying the users gave consent.
RELATED: Facebook says software bug may have exposed photos of 6.8 million users
According to the New York Times, Facebook shared users' personal information like their contact information and their friends' names with 150 companies including Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and Spotify.
The Times cites hundreds of internal Facebook documents and interviews with more than 50 former employees. Spokespersons for Spotify and Netflix tell the Times they were unaware of the broad powers Facebook had given them.
RELATED: FBI investigating Facebook hack as company reveals new information
In a blog post, Facebook said the user gave consent because they signed into Facebook through the partner company's app, saying: "Facebook's partners don't get to ignore people's privacy settings, and it's wrong to suggest that they do."
This is the latest scandal surrounding Facebook and how it uses people's personal information. And their stock is suffering -- it has been down for the last three months.
Here are more stories related to Facebook.