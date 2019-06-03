I-Team

Scammers pose as Apple reps in latest round of phishing robocalls

By Ann Pistone
Americans receive billions of spam phone calls every year.

RELATED: What you can do to stop robocalls

The latest round of calls is from hackers claiming to be associated with Apple. The caller will tell you that your account has been tampered with. If you don't answer, a recorded message will be left on your voicemail saying to call a toll free number starting with the area code (850).

It's very important that you don't call them back. Remember, Apple will never call you if there's a problem with your iCloud or other Apple account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyquick tipapplei teamscamconsumerphishing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Scammers targeting Medicare beneficiaries in genetic testing fraud scheme
39 million Americans can't afford to vacation: report
Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's captain removed from job over BBQ grill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News