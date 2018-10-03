CONSUMER REPORTS

Should you still trust Facebook?

EMBED </>More Videos

Should you still trust Facebook?

By
If months of reading about deceitful quiz apps, political meddling by Russian bots, and unchecked data collection have you rethinking your relationship with Facebook, you're not alone.

A recent CR survey finds that seven out of 10 Facebook users changed their behavior after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. More than 1 in 3 became more cautious about their posts, revised privacy settings, and turned off location tracking.

Still concerned about Facebook collecting your data? CR recommends you take a few additional steps:

You can turn off location tracking, you can turn off facial recognition, and you can turn on two-factor authentication. That's when your account requests a second bit of information-like a code sent to your phone-before allowing you to log in.

What did the survey find about "fake news" on Facebook? More than half of users say they read news on Facebook that they initially thought was true ... but later realized it was not.

So, with all of these concerns-Consumer Reports found that people are sticking with Facebook for pretty basic reasons-it's the easiest way to stay connected with people. And 32 percent say it's the best way to remember birthdays!

What else did CR learn? Even with these concerns, people still want Facebook to be free. Well, the majority of Facebook users. Nine out of 10 aren't willing to pay a fee to stop Facebook from collecting their data.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyconsumer reportsfacebookconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer reports
TECHNOLOGY
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News