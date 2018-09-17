TECHNOLOGY

Some complain new iPhones are too big for hands of women

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple is facing complaints about the size of its new iPhones.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Apple is facing backlash over its newly released iPhones, with some people complaining that the new devices are sexist.

Critics say the largest iPhones yet are too big for the average woman's hand.

Some are taking to social media to voice their frustration, complaining they'll constantly be dropping their phone.

Others say they're worried the big phones will strain their hands.

According to a 2015 study, the average man's hand is one inch larger than a woman's.

Three new iPhones are coming out this month and next.

Apple XS has a bigger screen than the one on last year's dramatically designed model, the iPhone X. It'll cost about $1,000.

A bigger version will be called the iPhone XS Max, which looks to be about the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, though the screen size is much larger. This one will cost almost $1,100, topping last year's iPhone X, which at $1,000 seemed jaw-dropping at the time.

As with the iPhone X, the new phone has a screen that runs from edge to edge, an effort to maximize the display without making the phone too awkward to hold. The screen needs no backlight, so black would appear as truly black rather than simply dark.

This even-bigger iPhone, which will be available on Sept. 21 - with orders open the week before - represents Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly larger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappleiphoneu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News