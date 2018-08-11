Some of the biggest players in technology and innovation took part in a unique competition on Saturday.59 Days of Code gives developers a chance to design and create new tech businesses out of nothing.This year eleven teams competed and the theme was centered around smart cities.Those who participated had two months to build an app which was revealed at the event.Rebecca Olson, from 59 Days of Code, says the event acts as a testing ground, "They are testing ideas, saying there are things they need to change, and then they want to keep growing and earn a living off of this."This is the seventh year of the competition.Winners will be picked on Saturday night and the grand prize is $10,000.ABC30 is a proud sponsor of the event.