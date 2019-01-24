ROBOTS

There's a 48 per cent chance robots will take over Fresno jobs: Study

A report released on Thursday forecasts the impact on the American workforce through the year 2030.

It appears robots are taking over American jobs.

That's according to a report released on Thursday by Washington thinktank The Brookings Institution.

Robots take over the tasks of warehouse workers and farmworkers.

Even in restaurants these days, customers can order from menus on tablets.

The report forecasts the impact on the American workforce through the year 2030.

It found Fresno jobs have a 47.8% chance of having jobs done by automation.

In Merced - 49.7%

And in Visalia - 48.3%
