Facebook, Instagram down: Users seeing 'failed to load' message

Are you trying to log into Facebook on your phone or desktop? You might have to wait a while because it appears to be down for many users.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.

According to Facebook for developers, this is a partial outage.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," a Facebook spokesperson told ABC News.

Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).





