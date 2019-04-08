climate change

United Nations looking into 'floating cities' designs as solution to climate change

The United Nations is teaming up with a private firm that designs floating cities. They want to see if this kind of city could be a solution to sea level rise caused by climate change.

Oceanix renderings of the first prototype city show a series of hexagonal platforms anchored to the seabed that would house up to 10,000 people. The cities would include everything from schools, to stores and restaurants.

Designers say they could even include cages under the city to harvest scallops, kelp or other forms of seafood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyunited nationsoceansu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Proposed bill would increase rebate for electric cars bought in Calif.
San Francisco bans some commonly used plastic items
Smoke from U.S. wildfires may cause spike in premature deaths
Republican lawmakers go into hiding over state's climate change vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News