Verizon says new device 'The Palm' is designed to get you off your phone

Verizon is offering a new device designed to get you off your phone.

It's called "The Palm" and is about the size of a credit card.

The Palm isn't meant to replace your phone. It's meant to supplement it.

You need to have another Verizon mobile phone to activate it.

The idea is with a Palm in your pocket users won't carry a giant phone around as often.

Because it runs with Android users can download and install apps from the Google Play Store.

But, its three-point-three-inch screen will keep most of them from being very usable.

The new Palm will cost $350 when it launches next month.
