SELF DRIVING CAR

Waymo given green light to start testing fully self-driving cars in California

EMBED </>More Videos

The self-driving technology company, Waymo, announced it was given the green light to start testing fully driverless cars in California. (KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. --
The self-driving technology company, Waymo, announced it was given the green light to start testing fully driverless cars in California.

Similar testing is already underway in Arizona.

The designated testing area in California includes parts of Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Palo Alto and Mountain View.

The company announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday, reading in part, "Waymo was just granted the first driverless test permit in the state of California."

RELATED: CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology

The permit by the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) allows the testing on city streets, rural roads and even highways.

"I wouldn't get in one yet," Palo Alto resident, Joe Novosel told ABC7 News. "But you know, maybe five years or so I can see myself driving in them if they keep progressing the way they have."


According to Waymo, its vehicles have driven more than ten-million autonomous miles on public roads across 25 cities since 2009.

Around the Peninsula today, people can spot the white Waymo vans, noticeably tricked out with technology.

"They really make no attempt at being hidden," Novosel added." They definitely like being seen with their logo white vans and all the crazy sensors that they have sticking off the top."

"Waymo, by my outside observation of the industry, is certainly among the most advanced companies in this," Sven Beiker told ABC7 News. Beiker is the managing director of Silicon Valley Mobility.

He says the permit will create a world of possibilities, like mobility options for seniors, those with disabilities or anyone unable to operate a vehicle themselves.

RELATED: BMW shows off self-driving motorcycle

Beiker said testing will also allow developers to understand where the driverless technology is needed most. One possibility, he said, is late night bus rides and the option of having a bus drive from destination to destination on its own.

"The exciting thing is, we don't really know what it might generate," Beiker said. "I mean, think about the internet. Who would've thought what the internet enables."


Beiker also addressed concern from consumers.

"The reason can be that we don't have full knowledge. It could also be that we do have knowledge, and know that things can happen," he explained. "Because after all, driving is a dangerous undertaking."

Waymo announced the first driverless rides will be for members of the Waymo team. Eventually, the company will create opportunities for members of the public to experience the technology, as they've done in Arizona with its early rider program.

The California DMV has a list of accidents involving self-driving vehicles. To see the list, go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyself driving cargoogleDMVdrivingsafetycalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF leaders meet with self-driving car execs over safety
CEO says Waymo dedicated to safe self-driving technology
BMW shows off self-driving motorcycle
SELF DRIVING CAR
Ford to test self-driving cars in Washington D.C.
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Feds: Uber self-driving SUV saw pedestrian but didn't brake
Dashcam video of deadly self-driving car crash released
More self driving car
TECHNOLOGY
Apple to launch new product at the end of the month
YouTube users reporting outages around the world
Verizon says new device 'The Palm' is designed to get you off your phone
Facebook 'unsend' button reportedly on the way
More Technology
Top Stories
Two shot, injured at Northeast Fresno AM/PM
1 dead after cotton module collision on Highway 33
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop; driver charged
1 man dead after car collides head on with school bus in Porterville
Law experts weight in on Trump's call to end birthright citizenship
Interfaith gathering to honor Synagogue shooting victims draws hundreds to North Fresno
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
Video captures 'fight club' at St Louis day care
Show More
Three teens arrested for carjacking and robbery in Fresno County
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for owner of stolen items
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
Three fires currently burning in Sequoia National Forest
Zacky Farms shutting down after operating for more than 45 years in the Valley
More News