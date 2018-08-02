CALIFORNIA

What exactly is a hyperloop?

EMBED </>More Videos

You may have heard of the word 'hyperloop' but have no idea what it means. Here's an explanation. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
Civic and business leaders in Cupertino are trying to a high-tech solution to traffic congestion. Several ideas are being discussed, including magnetic levitation vehicles, automated buses, a monorail and autonomous transit.

RELATED: Cupertino hyperloop? It could be the first in the Bay Area

There's one more -- a hyperloop.

So what exactly is a hyperloop?

It's a passenger vehicle that floats above a track using magnetic levitation and is propelled by electricity.

It operates within a closed, low-pressure tube that reduces drag and allows the vehicles to move at speeds up to 670 miles per hour. That's around the cruising speed of commercial jetliners.

That's also two to three times faster than high-speed rail and trains operating strictly using magnetic levitation, according to Hyperloop One, a Los Angeles based company that is the first to build a working hyperloop system.

RELATED: Tesla CEO builds buzz with Bay Area hyperloop plans

Hyperloop is an autonomous system. There's no operator. The system can be built underground in a tunnel or operated above ground atop columns.

What kind of noise is generated at high speeds? "A big whoosh" is how Hyperloop One describes the sound.

How does the motor work? This is how Hyperloop-One describes their system: Virgin Hyperloop One vehicles are propelled using a linear electric motor, which is a straightened-out version of a conventional rotary motor. A conventional electric motor has two primar parts: a stator (the part that stays still) and a rotor (the part that moves or rotates).

When voltage is applied to the stator, it makes the rotor spin and do the work of, say, spinning a power drill.

RELATED: LA to San Francisco in 30 minutes? Hyperloop One reveals propulsion system

A proprietary linear electric motor has the same two main parts; however, the rotor doesn't rotate but instead moves in a straight line along the length of the stator.

In the Virgin Hyperloop One system, the stators are mounted to the tube, the rotor is mounted to the pod, and the pod straddles the stators as it accelerates down the tube.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytransportationhyperloopelon musksilicon valleyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cupertino Hyperloop? It could be the first in the Bay Area
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News